Where’s Shane? Greater Andover Days

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for a reason to get outside this weekend, look no more!

Today we’re out in Andover getting the details on Greater Andover Days! There’ll be a parade, carnival, live music, food, and more! Andover has been through a lot in the past several months, and Greater Andover Days will serve as an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate everything that’s been overcome.

You can find more information at www.andoverks.com/114/Greater-Andover-Days-GAD.

