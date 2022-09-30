Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An email to News 12 from a Wichita North High School student expresses concerns and frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago.

The Sept. 15 hoax call into 911, reporting a school shooting at Wichita North, led to a rapid response and likely, ultimately, a lasting impact.

Wichita Public Schools Secondary Schools Executive Director Brandon Johnson said the district is using a new restorative approach to understand the concerns and experiences of students.

Thursday at North High School, teachers were given a script to read, and students were instructed to write down their thoughts and then have a discussion. This was done a week earlier for teachers and staff.

“Share how they felt while that scary incident was going on and also just be heard by district officials, and hear plans and adjustments,” United Teachers of Wichita President Katherine Warren said.

Johnson said the Wichita school district has held multiple debriefings with the Wichita Police Department, 911 and other agencies to learn form the Sept. 15 incident at Wichita North. He said debriefs have led to a more defined security process, so should something like this happen again at the school, there’s more clarity on whose job it is to do what.

“(We) created an entire system of who is responsible for every single door, phone call, messaging, from principal down to AP,” Johnson said.

He also explained that there wasn’t a lockdown issued by Wichita North in response to the swatting call because the SRO determined in less than a minute that there was not a legitimate threat. But there was some confusion.

“We know now that other things happened on a different floor of that incident, and we might look at that in a different way and have a different procedure in place next time,” Johnson said.

