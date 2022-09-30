World War II bell returns home to Wichita

On Friday, the city of Wichita received a World War II bell known as the USS Wichita. It’s a gift from an American Legion Post in Somerville, Tennessee.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Before it was decommissioned, the last stationed officer gave the bell to the post in Tennessee. The bell has been used in funerals and Memorial Day services. Those with the American Legion Post say it was time for the bell to return home.

“I knew this is where it belonged. It says Wichita, it belongs to the city of Wichita. And that’s how we just felt, and it’s served the people of America through the name Wichita and it’s important,” said Jeffrey Malone, part of American Legion in Somerville, Tennessee.

The USS Wichita was decommissioned in 1947.

