“Cover the Cruiser” fundraiser supports Special Olympics Kansas

Maize Police Dept. holds fundraiser for Special Olympics Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday, the Maize Police Department asked people to help “Cover the Cruiser” in support of Special Olympics Kansas.

By donating to the organization, officers let people stick their names on a police cruiser. The proceeds go toward helping fund events for athletes who say they’re grateful for the community support.

“I love doing sports, keeping healthy, and eating right,” said Tyler Griswold, with Special Olympics Kansas.

Special Olympics Kansas is hosting the state softball and golf competitions in the Wichita area this weekend.

