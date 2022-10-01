Dry and warm this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the morning with dissipating showers across parts of Kansas- look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 80s.

The weather pattern across the U.S. is being influenced by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and blocking the jet stream flow. Kansas is stuck between a system over the Rockies and the remnants of Ian along the East Coast, and the net result is quiet and dry weather across the state. Expect Sunday to be a lot like today with a cool morning and warm afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday there is a chance of showers across western Kansas with a slight chance of showers- more likely sprinkles Tuesday night in Wichita. A strong cold front moves into Kansas on Thursday bringing some of the coolest air this fall, straight from Canada. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s and 70s, however by late afternoon temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s. This front will come through dry. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal Friday and into the weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70. There is another slight chance of showers for central and southern Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 52.

Mon: High: 84 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 54 Mostly sunny; a few overnight sprinkles.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 55 Becoming partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy and turning cooler.

Fri: High: 69 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy a few showers possible.

