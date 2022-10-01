Warm next few days

Highs remaining in the 80s
3 day forecast for Wichita.
3 day forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue Sunday and into the start of the workweek.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas.

A south breeze will keep the warm weather in place for the start of the workweek with highs expected to remain in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

The weather pattern will start to shift early in the week as a system begins to move out of the Rockies toward Kansas. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms across western and central Kansas from late Monday and through the day Tuesday.

After the system passes, a cold front will move through later in the week, which will bring a return to cooler weather with highs in the 60s and 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 84

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 52

Mon: High: 85 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 53 Partly cloudy; isolated showers late overnight.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 45 Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Wind-blown warm-up today