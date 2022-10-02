3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt.

Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard.

Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul in their 30s died. They weren’t immediately identified.

Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife awoke when the plane tore through the roof above their bed.

Hoffman told MPR: “The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed.”

