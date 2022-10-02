Andover holds annual festival months after tornado, many still rebuilding

Greater Andover Days festival this weekend shares theme "Stand with Andover."
By Joe Baker
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Celebrations continue in Andover for the annual Greater Andover Days weekend. The festival comes after a difficult time for some in town, recovering from the devastating EF3 tornado on April 29.

Over five months later, some homeowners are still in the rebuilding process. Dale and Shirley Padding live just south of the Reflection Lake neighborhood and suffered damage to their home. They’re still trying to recover but say supply chain issues have made it more difficult.

“We can’t get the windows, they’re not going to be here until the middle of October,” Dale said. “It’ll be five-and-a-half months until the windows show up and we can’t do a lot of the inside work until we get the windows in.”

The supply chain issues have also impacted Dave and Shirley’s former neighbor, who was planning to rebuild but has now moved away.

“Contractors can’t get materials, materials are slow coming,” Dale said. “Our neighbors to the north were going to rebuild and they’ve since found another house because prices are up.”

Some neighbors have opted to sell the property and start over, leaving the Padding’s one of the few remaining on the street.

“We miss the neighbors, but you know hopefully we’ll find good neighbors again,” Dale said.

