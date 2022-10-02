Kansas ranked in AP Poll for first time since 2009

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since the poll dated Oct. 24, 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks have been voted into the AP Top 25, entering the poll at No. 19. The Jayhawks improved to 5-0, also for the first time in 13 seasons, with a 14-11 win Saturday over Iowa State.

The ranking comes a week after they finished just shy of the top 25, the unofficial 26th team based on those receiving votes.

Kansas State, who entered the poll last week at No. 25, moved up 5 spots to 20th. The Wildcats scored 17 unanswered in the second half to top Texas Tech Saturday and improve to 4-1 on the season.

The last time both Kansas and Kansas State were ranked at the same time came during the 2007 season.

Kansas is set to host 17th ranked TCU Saturday at 11am, while Kansas State will travel to Ames to take on Iowa State.

