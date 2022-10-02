KDHE: Boil water advisory issued for Belle Plaine

A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Belle Plaine.(Source: Pixabay)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Belle Plane public water supply system in Sumner County. The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved, and the water is tested for bacteria in a lab.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE says customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

You can find more information on KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption. For questions, contact the water system at 316-777-0191 or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or 785-564-6767.

