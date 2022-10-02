More sunny, dry days in the forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warm weather will continue today and into the first half of the week.

After a cool start to our Sunday morning with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas with gusts 30-40 mph possible in northwest Kansas.

A south breeze will keep the warm weather in place for the start of the workweek with highs expected to remain in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

The weather pattern will start to shift early in the week as a system begins to move out of the Rockies toward Kansas. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms across western and central Kansas from late Monday and through the day Tuesday. Rainfall amounts well generally be light ranging from a few hunderedths to a couple tenths of an inch. Isolated amounts near a half inch are possible, but will not be widespread. If any rain makes it into central Kansas it will be spotty and more likely to be brief with trace amounts possible- mainly Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 84

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 52

Tomorrow: Sunny- just a few high clouds. Wind: S 5-10. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 53

Tue: High: 85 Partly cloudy; maybe a sprinkle after midnight.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 57 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 45 Increasing clouds. Much cooler, slight chance of showers overnight.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 44 AM spotty showers otherwise partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 47 Decreasing clouds.

