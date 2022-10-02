One dead after hit and run in south Wichita

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms that one man is dead after an early Sunday morning hit and run near Lincoln and Hydraulic.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on E. Lincoln St, just west of I-135. When WPD arrived, they found a man in critical condition, and the vehicle that hit the man had fled the scene. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

WPD says it’s talking with witnesses from the scene to identify the make and model of the vehicle involved.

If you have information, the WPD asks you to contact them.

