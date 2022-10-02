Phoenix Wichita holds walk for overdose awareness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phoenix Wichita hosted its annual overdose awareness memorial walk at Brightwater Bay.

The one-mile walk is supporting the Phoenix’s mission of assisting sobriety and the recovery community. The event featured music, community resources, lunch, and activities.

Many family members were there supporting, even some who have lost loved ones to an overdose.

“I need it to get out there even more so that other parents out there don’t have to go through this like my husband. It’s grief that’s unbearable. I want to reach out there and let other parents know please watch, listen, look just be aware so you don’t have to go through this,” Christy Holt, who lost her daughter to a drug overdose, said.

If you or a loved one struggles with addiction, check out www.thephoenix.org

