Two critically hurt, one unaccounted for, following massive house fire in Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A four-alarm fire in Andover overnight leaves two people in critical condition and another person unaccounted for.

A neighbor noticed the fire in the 300 block of N. Clubhouse Circle shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday and called 911. When police and fire crews got to the scene, they found a woman and her 17-year-old son on the roof of the burning home.

Police were able to help them down. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell tells us the father remains unaccounted for, but they believe he is still in the home. A young girl also lives there, but was staying the night at another house.

“The little girl was away from home,” Chief Russell said. “So she is safe at another home.”

Fire crews have only been able to search a small portion of the home because the flames spread so fast and caused so much damage.

“We had a lot of collapse,” said Chief Russell. “So, the second floor has collapsed into the first floor in a few places, and the roof that didn’t burn off has collapsed into the second floor.”

Firefighters from several departments spent the early-morning hours battling intense flames and putting out hot spots. Officials say they had to wait for daylight so they could better assess the situation inside the home.

Chief Russell tells us the fire is a devastating for the community.

“All of the neighborhoods in Andover are really, really tight-knit communities,” Chief Russell said. “That’s one of the things we love about living here. And all of these neighbors are so concerned, because they know these people intimately.”

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshal was called in to help investigate.

