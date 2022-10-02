Warm start to the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain warm for the next few days before a cooldown arrives at the end of the week.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

A few showers will develop over northwest Kansas late in the afternoon Monday. Rain shower activity will continue Monday night and through the day Tuesday over portions of western and central Kansas.

Mild weather will continue through midweek with highs in the 70s and 80s. A strong cold front will arrive late Thursday, bringing cooler weather for the end of the week with highs falling into the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 52

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 53

Tue: High: 86 Partly cloudy; isolated showers late overnight.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 47 Increasing clouds. Cooler.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

