WPD: Body found in Swanson Park

the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.

WPD says a caller walking in the park called 911 saying they had found a dead body in the 1000 block of N. Maize Rd. Authorities believe the body has been in the park decomposing for some time.

WPD says it’s working on getting more information as authorities continue to investigate.

