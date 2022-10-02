WPD: Body found in Swanson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.

WPD says a caller walking in the park called 911 saying they had found a dead body in the 1000 block of N. Maize Rd. Authorities believe the body has been in the park decomposing for some time.

WPD says it’s working on getting more information as authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com