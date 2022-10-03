1 killed, 1 arrested in early-morning stabbing near downtown Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old man was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in a stabbing that killed 25-year-old Trebeon Golston early Monday morning near downtown Wichita.

The stabbing happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. First Street. Responding officers found Golston unconscious and not breathing with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Golston was hospitalized in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police say there was a fight in front of an establishment between Golston and the suspect, who was not named. The incident resulted in Golston being stabbed multiple times. Police say it was not a random incident.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

