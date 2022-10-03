CDC ends international travel COVID-19 advisories

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending another COVID-19 procedure.

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the health agency will only post a notice for a country if health officials are concerned about a particular variant or if there is another situation that would change the CDC’s travel recommendations.

This ends the COVID-specific travel notices the agency began back in January 2020.

The agency notes fewer countries are actually testing or reporting COVID cases, which limits their ability to accurately assess those international destinations.

The CDC still advises anyone traveling out of the country to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and follow its guidance for international travel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
Generic image of police line
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
Wichita police respond to what turned out to be a swatting call at Wichita North High School.
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again