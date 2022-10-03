Holiday fundraiser helps Child Advocacy Center expand reach in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the last eight years, the Junior League of Wichita has been raising funds and volunteering for community organizations that combat child abuse in Wichita. In 2016, the Junior League raised and donated $300,000 for the Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

That donation helped the CAC carryout its efforts to help children suffering from abuse with resources all in one place. The Junior League’s largest annual fundraiser is its Holiday Galleria. This year, the 18th Annual Holiday Galleria starts Thursday, Oct. 6 and caries on through Saturday, Oct. 8 at Century II Expo Hall in downtown Wichita.

You can find further information on the fundraising effort and Holiday Galleria events on the Junior League of Wichita’s website.

“Being back at the Child Advocacy Center means a lot to me today,” said Junior League of Wichita’s Holiday Galleria Chair Stephanie McCurdy. “I got to help with the check presentation and to see where all of the money and the funds have gone to help grow the facility and make it a better facility for children and for the community that works in that building as well.”

CAC Clinic Manager Ericka Purcell said the facility is fortunate to have an ongoing partnership with the Junior League and other community partnerships.

“We can’t do this without community support,” Purcell said.

Getting all of its partners under one roof at Lincoln and Emporia has been a long journey for the CAC.

“It was so tight and confined that you had one way into the building, so you had suspects and victims all together. Here, with this facility, it’s big enough. It’s divided. It’s a secured facility,” said Detective Steve Meyer with the Wichita Police Department Exploited and Missing Child Unit.

The Junior League of Wichita invested in the building and the education center that provides training and helps make a difference in the community.

“Our women are really proud of the efforts that they do, whether it’s fundraising, the planning, the execution,” said Junior League of Wichita President Cindy Hand. “It’s always satisfying when you can give financial support, but it’s just as important to give that hands-on time.”

That’s time the Junior League can spend on the annual Holiday Galleria.

“All of the funds that we take in during Holiday Galleria go right back into the Wichita community,” McCurdy said.

