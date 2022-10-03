KBI issues silver alert for Burlington woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Burlington woman.

Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Ruth Knapp. She was last seen on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

Knapp is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair with blue eyes. She is bipolar and has depression and dementia. She is believed to be on foot.

Burlington Police Department urges you to call 620-364-2123 if you see her.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com