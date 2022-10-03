KBI issues silver alert for Burlington woman

Police are looking for Ruth Knapp from Burlingtonm who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police are looking for Ruth Knapp from Burlingtonm who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.(Burlington Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Burlington woman.

Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Ruth Knapp. She was last seen on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

Knapp is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair with blue eyes. She is bipolar and has depression and dementia. She is believed to be on foot.

Burlington Police Department urges you to call 620-364-2123 if you see her.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
Fire crews battle a massive house fire in Andover
One dead, two in critical condition, following massive house fire in Andover
Wichita police respond to what turned out to be a swatting call at Wichita North High School.
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
American Academy of Pediatrics: Children with head lice should stay in school

Latest News

The Phoenix Wichita hosted its annual overdose awareness memorial walk at Brightwater Bay.
Phoenix Wichita holds walk for overdose awareness
Generic image of police line
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
Fire crews battle a massive house fire in Andover
One dead, two in critical condition, following massive house fire in Andover
Greater Andover Days festival this weekend shares theme "Stand with Andover."
Andover holds annual festival months after tornado, many still rebuilding