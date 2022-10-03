Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday

Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
By Greg Payne
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak.

“KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan Nana Amfo.

Based on the Jayhawks Football teams 5-0 hot start, it’s fair to say the squad is back and the fans have responded, selling out the teams last two home games.

“I’ve been to all the games since the season started, it’s been electric, I’ve never seen the booth go crazy like that before,” says Amfo.

“It’s totally different,” says KU Football fan Anthony Laredo.

Laredo says his son is a junior band player, so he attended many games over the years including Saturday, which he says the KU Football culture has drastically changed this season…

“People actually showed up that was nice, it was electric,” says Laredo.

That electric vibe and of course the team’s performance is the reason the now number 19 ranked team in the country will be welcoming ESPN’s College GameDay to Lawrence, for the first time ever.

“I think it’s really exciting. I’m glad to see that ESPN recognizes that they are doing really well this year,” says KU Football fan Brian Kelly.

“I’ll be watching it on ESPN that’s for sure,” says Laredo.

“I’m going to be there for sure, everyone should be there for sure. This just shows that as I said KU is back,” says Amfo.

The Jayhawks will be back on the field Saturday for that College Gameday special as they take on the number 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

