Newton man charged with attempted murder in W. Wichita crash, stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old Newton man, arrested for attempted murder last Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash, made his first appearance Monday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Formal charges against Julian Gonzalez include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Gonzalez remains in the Sedgwick County Jail in a $250,000 bond, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The series of events leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and subsequent charges began about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 28 when Wichita police responded to a crash and disturbance at Murdock and West Street. At the scene, police said, several witnesses were providing aid to one of the people injured at the scene as two others attempted to subdue Gonzalez, holding him at gunpoint.

Through their investigation, police learned Gonzalez used his vehicle to hit a car driven by a 30-year-old man whom he then attacked. Police said a woman and two children were passengers in the car hit by Gonzalez’s vehicle.

Police said Gonzalez got out of his vehicle and began breaking the other car’s windows with nun-chucks. Two adults were trying to get the children out of the car when Gonzalez began stabbing the 30-year-old driver, police said.

All four people that were in the car hit by Gonzalez’s vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

