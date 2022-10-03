Newton man charged with attempted murder in W. Wichita crash, stabbing

Stabbing suspect Julian Gonzalez.
Stabbing suspect Julian Gonzalez.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old Newton man, arrested for attempted murder last Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash, made his first appearance Monday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Formal charges against Julian Gonzalez include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Gonzalez remains in the Sedgwick County Jail in a $250,000 bond, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The series of events leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and subsequent charges began about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 28 when Wichita police responded to a crash and disturbance at Murdock and West Street. At the scene, police said, several witnesses were providing aid to one of the people injured at the scene as two others attempted to subdue Gonzalez, holding him at gunpoint.

Through their investigation, police learned Gonzalez used his vehicle to hit a car driven by a 30-year-old man whom he then attacked. Police said a woman and two children were passengers in the car hit by Gonzalez’s vehicle.

Police said Gonzalez got out of his vehicle and began breaking the other car’s windows with nun-chucks. Two adults were trying to get the children out of the car when Gonzalez began stabbing the 30-year-old driver, police said.

All four people that were in the car hit by Gonzalez’s vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
Generic image of police line
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
Wichita police respond to what turned out to be a swatting call at Wichita North High School.
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

Dustin Klug
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
Detective Steve Meyer with the Wichita Police Department Exploited and Missing Child Unit...
Holiday fundraiser helps Child Advocacy Center expand reach in Wichita
On Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Wichita announced Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan as the two...
City of Wichita announces police chief finalists
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance