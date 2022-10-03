Officer-involved shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says officers initially responded to the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace to a report of criminal damage around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

While responding to the scene, officials said they were confronted by an armed person. Officers were forced to discharge their firearms in response.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical crews responded to the scene, however, the person was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation into the officers who discharged their firearms.

