Stabbing, shots fired reported in separate Republic County incidents

Republic County stabbing suspects Tyler Johnson (left) and Nathaniel Shelton.
Republic County stabbing suspects Tyler Johnson (left) and Nathaniel Shelton.(Republic County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two suspects are wanted in a stabbing Sunday in Courtland, a town in Republic County. In a separate incident Sunday, the Republic County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired, also in Courtland, with no reports of physical injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded at 6:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Pershing Street in Courtland, where suspect Darryl Thompson is alleged to have been discharging a gun. No one was struck, but one person was evaluated by EMS for stress caused by the weapon firing. Thompson was arrested at the scene and booked into the Republic County Jail, with charges pending.

About half an hour later, a stabbing was reported in the 100 block of Freedom Street in Courtland. EMS transported one person to the hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects, Tyler Johnson and Nathaniel Shelton. They are wanted in connection to the stabbing investigation.

