Sunday mark 52nd anniversary of WSU plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday marks 52 years since the plane crash that killed 31 people involved with Wichita State University.

The crash killed football players, administrators, and supporters after crashing into the Rocky Mountains while traveling to Utah for a game against Utah State. Many honored those who died in service at the memorial near 18th and hillside.

Bruce Gerleman, who played for WSU and was on a second plane heading to Utah, says he will never forget those who lost their lives that day.

“Powerful, muscular, athletic people in the prime of their life that were just gone in an instant and so we come back here to honor them,” said Gerleman. “I think we all remember them as they were frozen in time at the peak of their athletic careers and their youth and joy in life.”

Pilot error, poor in-flight decisions, and inadequate pre-flight planning were the cause of the crash.

