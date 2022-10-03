Temps to tumble by Friday

Tracking two cold fronts this week
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a cold front moving into NW Kansas tonight prompting some passing showers. Expect some light rain in western Kansas overnight but totals will remain until 0.25′'. Cooler air will sink into the forecast out west tomorrow with highs halting in the 70′s, but in south central Kansas expect another mostly sunny and 80° day. As the front moves east tomorrow, some light rain is possible but when it all shakes out it should remain closer to the trace side of things. North central Kansas could see light showers through the evening with Wichita’s best chance for light rain by midnight.

Wednesday remains mild and quiet with all eyes on the end of the work week for significant change. Thursday overnight into Friday our next front arrives and this one will drop in from Canada bringing a big 20° cool down to the state. Rain chances remain limited with this next front as well.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated evening showers. Wind: S 5-15. High: 85.

Wed: Low: 57. High: 82. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 57. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 60. More clouds than sun; breezy and much cooler.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 65. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 77. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 78. Partly cloudy.

