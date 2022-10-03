Warm start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today underneath a mainly sunny sky we go from fall to summer as highs soar into the middle 80s.

While the Wichita area remains dry, central and western Kansas will be wet – in spots – later today and Tuesday as a weak weather maker moves through the region. The best chance to see a stray shower or storm will be along and west of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line.

Overall, rainfall amounts will be on the light side with most places picking up a third of an inch or less. While the Wichita area may see a shower Tuesday night, rainfall will be negligible in the metro area.

A second and much stronger cold front will sweep across Kansas by the end of the week. While little to no rainfall is expected with the front, temperatures will tumble from the 80s on Thursday into the 50s and 60s on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated evening shower. Wind: S 10-20. High: 87.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 83. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 57. High: 85. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 62. More clouds than sun; breezy and much cooler.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 65. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 77. Mostly sunny, milder.

