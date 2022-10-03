Where’s Shane? ICT Bloktoberfest

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s October! That means spooky things and, of course, Octoberfest celebrations!

ICT Bloktoberfest is kicking off this weekend. We’ll be out this morning getting a look at all of the fun things waiting for you this weekend including live music, food, games, and drinks!

You can find more information at ictbloktoberfest.com.

