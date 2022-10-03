VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance

Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight, near Harry and George Washington Blvd.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera. The shooting happened on Saturday near Harry and George Washington Blvd.

In the video shared with 12 News, you see two teenagers walking down the street. As they pass the home where the camera is mounted, you can see the teens stop and gunshots fired. One teen immediately returns fire, walking backward down the sidewalk. The other teen runs behind a vehicle in the driveway and returns fire. Both teens then flee the scene and out of the camera’s view.

12 News spoke with a mother who said her children were outside when the shooting happened. No injuries were reported.

