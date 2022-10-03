Wichita Police looking for three high-risk runaways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating 11-year-old Nathaniel Norman, 13-year-old Natalie Norman and 15-year-old Natalya Lassiter. They were last seen on foot in the 7200 block of East 37th Street North at around 8:45 Sunday night.

Nathaniel is described as a white and black male 5-foot tall, 130 pounds, and wearing red Nike shoes and grey shorts. Natalie Norman is described as a white and black female, 5-foot-3, 215 pounds, and wearing a white t-shirt with green lettering and black leggings and the right side of her nose is pierced. Natalya Lassiter is described as a white female 5-foot-2, 150 pounds and it is unknown what she was wearing.

They are all believed to be high-risk runaways. No photo of Nathaniel is available currently.

If you know the whereabouts of Nathaniel, Natalie and Natalya, please call 911 immediately.

