Wichita Police looking for three high-risk runaways

Natalya Lassiter (left) and Natalie Norman.
Natalya Lassiter (left) and Natalie Norman.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating 11-year-old Nathaniel Norman, 13-year-old Natalie Norman and 15-year-old Natalya Lassiter. They were last seen on foot in the 7200 block of East 37th Street North at around 8:45 Sunday night.

Nathaniel is described as a white and black male 5-foot tall, 130 pounds, and wearing red Nike shoes and grey shorts. Natalie Norman is described as a white and black female, 5-foot-3, 215 pounds, and wearing a white t-shirt with green lettering and black leggings and the right side of her nose is pierced. Natalya Lassiter is described as a white female 5-foot-2, 150 pounds and it is unknown what she was wearing.

They are all believed to be high-risk runaways. No photo of Nathaniel is available currently.

If you know the whereabouts of Nathaniel, Natalie and Natalya, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
Generic image of police line
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
Wichita police respond to what turned out to be a swatting call at Wichita North High School.
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Kansas ranked in AP Poll for first time since 2009

Latest News

Andover fire kills one
One dead, two in critical condition, following massive house fire in Andover
Many honored those who died in service at the memorial near 18th and hillside.
Sunday mark 52nd anniversary of WSU plane crash
12 News
Silver alert for Burlington woman canceled
The Phoenix Wichita hosted its annual overdose awareness memorial walk at Brightwater Bay.
Phoenix Wichita holds walk for overdose awareness