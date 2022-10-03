Wichita school district addresses overcrowding concerns at Southeast HS

Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district is considering possibilities to even out enrollment numbers as one of the state’s largest schools has added about 150 students this year, leading to concerns about overcrowding.

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night discussed short and long-term options when it comes to the spike in student population at Wichita Southeast High School.

Southeast is the second largest high school in the Wichita school district by enrollment, with nearly 2,200 students this year. Wichita East is the largest with nearly 2,300 students. The smallest school in the district is Northeast Magnet with 630 students.

The other schools fall in between 1,300 and 2,000 students by enrollment. At Southeast, the district says steps to address overcrowding concerns include special transfers to Northeast Magnet and offering students in the northwestern portion of the Southeast boundary to attend Wichita Heights High School. This would include about 260 students. Another recommendation calls for opening an English as a Second Language program at Wichita Heights, moving about 30 students. Main impacts of the enrollment uptick include largest class sizes and transportation issues.

“Large class sizes, and I think that plays a significant impact into the structure of the school day, obviously,” said Wichita Public Schools Division Director of Operations Fabián Armendariz. “We heard that as a concern from the staff. Every single student that attends Southeast qualifies for transportation, so more kids mean more students on buses.”

Armendariz said Southeast High School as a school functioning building capacity of 1,982 students. He said the area is growing and has the potential for future growth.

The Wichita school district said one of the main reasons why the specifically believe enrollment at Southeast is going up is the drastic increase in new homes in the southeast part of the city.

“When I entered Southeast as a freshman, we were already over capacity. Our building, I think we were supposed to house 1,500 to 1,600 and [we were] already 1,800,” said Wichita Southeast High School senior and student body president Andrew Le.

He said during passing periods, students are “packed in like sardines.”

“When we go into our classrooms, there used to be class sizes around 24, 25, 26, but now there are class sizes around 35,” Le said.

Le said the increase impacts learning for students and teachers.

“That’s super hard for the teachers, but also hard for use because now you’ve increased classroom disruption,” he said. “Everything we’d seen on a smaller scale is now amplified.”

With transportation, he said there is limited room on buses, with students sitting three to a seat, and “some even sitting on the floor.”

The overcrowding is also contributing to issues of violence.

“Step on someone’s shoe, you could push someone on accident, and it could start a commotion, start a fight like that,” Le said.

The Wichita school board on Monday discussed the issue including the possibility of adding school security at Southeast High School.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
Generic image of police line
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
Wichita police respond to what turned out to be a swatting call at Wichita North High School.
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Kansas ranked in AP Poll for first time since 2009

Latest News

Wichita high school populations
Wichita school district addresses overcrowding at Southeast
National Acrobatic Championships
National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport
Holiday Galleria
Junior League of Wichita to host Holiday Galleria this weekend
CAC
Holiday fundraiser helps Child Advocacy Center expand reach in Wichita