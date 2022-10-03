Wichita school district addresses overcrowding concerns at Southeast HS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district is considering possibilities to even out enrollment numbers as one of the state’s largest schools has added about 150 students this year, leading to concerns about overcrowding.

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night discussed short and long-term options when it comes to the spike in student population at Wichita Southeast High School.

Southeast is the second largest high school in the Wichita school district by enrollment, with nearly 2,200 students this year. Wichita East is the largest with nearly 2,300 students. The smallest school in the district is Northeast Magnet with 630 students.

The other schools fall in between 1,300 and 2,000 students by enrollment. At Southeast, the district says steps to address overcrowding concerns include special transfers to Northeast Magnet and offering students in the northwestern portion of the Southeast boundary to attend Wichita Heights High School. This would include about 260 students. Another recommendation calls for opening an English as a Second Language program at Wichita Heights, moving about 30 students. Main impacts of the enrollment uptick include largest class sizes and transportation issues.

“Large class sizes, and I think that plays a significant impact into the structure of the school day, obviously,” said Wichita Public Schools Division Director of Operations Fabián Armendariz. “We heard that as a concern from the staff. Every single student that attends Southeast qualifies for transportation, so more kids mean more students on buses.”

Armendariz said Southeast High School as a school functioning building capacity of 1,982 students. He said the area is growing and has the potential for future growth.

The Wichita school district said one of the main reasons why the specifically believe enrollment at Southeast is going up is the drastic increase in new homes in the southeast part of the city.

“When I entered Southeast as a freshman, we were already over capacity. Our building, I think we were supposed to house 1,500 to 1,600 and [we were] already 1,800,” said Wichita Southeast High School senior and student body president Andrew Le.

He said during passing periods, students are “packed in like sardines.”

“When we go into our classrooms, there used to be class sizes around 24, 25, 26, but now there are class sizes around 35,” Le said.

Le said the increase impacts learning for students and teachers.

“That’s super hard for the teachers, but also hard for use because now you’ve increased classroom disruption,” he said. “Everything we’d seen on a smaller scale is now amplified.”

With transportation, he said there is limited room on buses, with students sitting three to a seat, and “some even sitting on the floor.”

The overcrowding is also contributing to issues of violence.

“Step on someone’s shoe, you could push someone on accident, and it could start a commotion, start a fight like that,” Le said.

The Wichita school board on Monday discussed the issue including the possibility of adding school security at Southeast High School.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com