Junior League of Wichita to host Holiday Galleria this weekend

Holiday Galleria
Holiday Galleria(Holiday Galleria)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Junior League of Wichita will host its 18th annual Holiday Galleria: A Day of Shopping, A Year of Giving, beginning Thursday. The event, scheduled for October 6-8, 2022 at Century II Expo Hall features upscale shopping with more than 120 regional and national merchants.

  • Thursday, Oct 6 — 6:00-9:00 p.m. Premier Party tickets are $65 per person.
  • Friday, Oct 7 — 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. General admission is $12 per person.
  • Friday, Oct 7 — 6:00-9:00 p.m. Girls Night Out tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at door.
  • Saturday, Oct 8 — 10:00-5:00 p.m. General admission is $12 per person.

Junior League of Wichita is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
Generic image of police line
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
Wichita police respond to what turned out to be a swatting call at Wichita North High School.
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Kansas ranked in AP Poll for first time since 2009

Latest News

Detective Steve Meyer with the Wichita Police Department Exploited and Missing Child Unit...
Holiday fundraiser helps Child Advocacy Center expand reach in Wichita
Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida.
Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian
DKMS
Blood stem cell registration drive held for Salina teen in urgent need
A Wichita police captain shows features of the PD Share app
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers