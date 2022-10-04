Junior League of Wichita to host Holiday Galleria this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Junior League of Wichita will host its 18th annual Holiday Galleria: A Day of Shopping, A Year of Giving, beginning Thursday. The event, scheduled for October 6-8, 2022 at Century II Expo Hall features upscale shopping with more than 120 regional and national merchants.

Thursday, Oct 6 — 6:00-9:00 p.m. Premier Party tickets are $65 per person.

Friday, Oct 7 — 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. General admission is $12 per person.

Friday, Oct 7 — 6:00-9:00 p.m. Girls Night Out tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at door.

Saturday, Oct 8 — 10:00-5:00 p.m. General admission is $12 per person.

Junior League of Wichita is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

