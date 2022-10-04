KBI investigating after 2 found dead in Labette County

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after someone reported finding two people dead in Mound Valley.

The KBI said a man discovered two bodies when he went to a home in Mound Valley to check on his friends. That man called the sheriff’s office at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. About 40 minutes later, the KBI reported agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responding to the scene.

“When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered the decomposing bodies of a male and female subject,” the KBI said. “They have not yet been positively identified.”

The KBI said the deaths are considered suspicious with autopsies pending.

Anyone with information on this case should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIM or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson Park Saturday evening.
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
Generic image of police line
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
Wichita police respond to what turned out to be a swatting call at Wichita North High School.
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Kansas ranked in AP Poll for first time since 2009

Latest News

Wichita high school populations
Wichita school district addresses overcrowding at Southeast
National Acrobatic Championships
National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport
Holiday Galleria
Junior League of Wichita to host Holiday Galleria this weekend
Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita school district addresses overcrowding concerns at Southeast HS