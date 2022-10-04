KBI investigating after 2 found dead in Labette County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after someone reported finding two people dead in Mound Valley.

The KBI said a man discovered two bodies when he went to a home in Mound Valley to check on his friends. That man called the sheriff’s office at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. About 40 minutes later, the KBI reported agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responding to the scene.

“When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered the decomposing bodies of a male and female subject,” the KBI said. “They have not yet been positively identified.”

The KBI said the deaths are considered suspicious with autopsies pending.

Anyone with information on this case should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIM or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com