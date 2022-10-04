Nickerson’s Ava Jones starts belated senior year

Oct. 4, 2022
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Three months after suffering critical injuries in a fatal DUI crash in Louisville, Kentucky, Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones started her senior year. On her Facebook page, Ava’s mother, Amy Jones, also critically injured in the crash in which an impaired driver’s car hit the family, posted a picture of Ava on her first day of school Monday, Oct. 4, next to a photo of Ava boarding the bus on her first day of pre-K.

“From the first day of pre-K to the belated first day of senior year, this girl has always persevered to be the best she can be!,” Amy wrote.

Amy said Ava is easing her way back into school, going a couple of days a week because she is still in therapy.

The return to school is a milestone for Ava. She and her mother spent weeks at a Louisville hospital before returning home to NIckerson in mid August to continue their recoveries at home. Ava’s father, Trey Jones, died from his injuries in the July 5 crash.

With Ava and Amy Jones continuing with their recoveries and adjusting to life back home, family and friends set up a GoFundMe page to help the them with expenses.

