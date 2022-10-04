Safe Streets Wichita gets Helping Hand for work on substance abuse prevention

Safe Streets Wichita receives a $1,200 Helping Hand.
Safe Streets Wichita receives a $1,200 Helping Hand.(KWCH)
By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) CDC data shows, by percentage, Kansas recorded the second largest increase in overdose deaths in the nation last year. Safe Streets Wichita, a substance abuse prevention organization is stepping up to help, by sharing information on where to get Naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

“Every Saturday, you know, a few of us, small group of volunteers and I, you know, well, we go to key apartments that have been in areas that, you know, there’s just like a surge in drug overdoses because they definitely need that information,” said Safe Streets organizer, Ngoc Vuong.

Safe Streets Wichita partners with other community groups to distribute Naxolone, but Vuong says there’s more work to be done.

“I’ll be honest, “I’m not satisfied, I think this is definitely a start, but you know, just my big thing is that we always have to be much better than we were yesterday when it comes to prevent overdoses,” he said.

KWCH and DeVaughn James injury lawyers gave a helping hand..

We love what Safe Streets is doing with Narcan and helping those in need and we want to contribute $1,200 to that program. I was I was not expecting this, but this is fabulous. That $1200 it’s going to make a difference because, I think with like just for reference with that $1,200 we could probably get, I feel like 900 to 1,000 Naloxone vials. fantastic. Great work, you guys are making a huge difference.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

