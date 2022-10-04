Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying

A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen scooter.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) - A deputy in Nevada is helping spread some positivity in the community.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Shipton recently responded to a call in Sun Valley, outside of the Reno area, regarding a high school freshman who had his scooter stolen.

The student reportedly told the deputy that he had been bullied and harassed at school before having his scooter taken.

Authorities said Shipton empathized with the boy’s story and helped replace the stolen item.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shipton purchased a new scooter and brought it to the high schooler’s home to show him the world isn’t as negative as it sometimes seems.

Officials thanked the deputy for going above and beyond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
12 News
Wichita police locate three high-risk runaways
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
On Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Wichita announced Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan as the two...
City of Wichita announces police chief finalists

Latest News

Drought
Ongoing drought brings winter wheat, wildfire concerns
Baby Mobile
Wichita Children's Home's Baby Mobile to benefit from Holiday Galleria
Three months after being critically injured in a crash in Louisville, Kentucky, Ava Jones is...
Nickerson’s Ava Jones starts belated senior year
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
Missouri, Kansas receive millions for student mental health
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies