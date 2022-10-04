Sprinkles tonight cooler by Friday

Strong cold front arrives Thursday night
Fall could be taking over
Fall could be taking over(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving and relatively weak cold front continues to move across Kansas at a snails pace. Light showers and a spitting like rain are possible as the front makes it way through south central Kansas between midnight and 3 am. Don’t expect rain totals to amount to much. Temperatures overnight will be in the 50′s with a little more cloud cover to start your Wednesday. Skies will slowly clear a bit with highs in the 80′s expected Wednesday afternoon.

All eyes are on our next cold front as it looks to bring in some cold Canadian air with it. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s out west with some frost even possible both Friday and Saturday morning for portions of north west Kansas. In Wichita, we look to hold onto a cool 60° for our high by Friday. Rain chances with this next front stay on the slim side as well with only light showers possible by Friday night.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing light showers possible. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 82.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 83. Mostly sunny to sunny.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 60. Mostly cloudy and much cooler, sprinkles/drizzle late.

Sat: Low: 43. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 51. High: 77. Mostly sunny, mild.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 80. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 82. Partly cloudy and breezy.

