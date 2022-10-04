Week of Oct. 3: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on remote positions.

MONDAY: System Administrator-Remote | Five Star Call Centers | Wichita | $25.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12237302 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or related field preferred •3-5 years of experience in a related IT field providing system support •Must be at least 18 years of age •Able to pass a background check applicable with state and federal laws | Five Star Call Centers has six additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Help Desk Engineer-Remote | Novacoast | Wichita | $55,000-$65,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12237407 | Qualifications: •Entry level skills in both Server and Network Administration. •Mac, Linux and Windows skills a huge plus, but the ability to learn is the most important •1-3 years of experience in a technical support role| Novacoast has zero additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Accountant (Hybrid) | Koch Industries, Inc | Wichita | $65,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12232487 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma, GED or Equivalent • 2+ years of customer service experience required • 1+ year of bank teller experience required • Successfully pass a credit check required • Proficiency with large server-based applications and typical desktop software required | Koch Industries, Inc has 167 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: In Service Repair Engineer-Remote | Airbus Americas, Inc. | Augusta | $90,000-$130,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12205898 Qualifications: •SyteLine 2 years of experience •ERP systems 2 years of experience •Development of new modules/functionality | Airbus Americas, Inc. has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Permanency Case Manager-Remote | TFI Family Services Inc | El Dorado | $24.40 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12203189 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services, or a related field •Valid driver’s license and must meet agency underwriting standards | TFI Family Services Inc has five additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

