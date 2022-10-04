Wet weather west of Wichita Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a slow-moving and relatively weak cold front will continue its journey across Kansas today. While the Wichita area remains dry, central and western Kansas will be wet through the evening. The best chance to see showers, and maybe a storm, will be along and west of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line.

Overall, rainfall amounts will be on the light side with most places picking up a third of an inch of rain or less. While the Wichita area may see a few showers this evening into the night, rainfall will be light, if any at all in the metro.

Wednesday and Thursday look warm and quiet with above average temperatures in the 70s and 80s alongside quite a bit of sunshine.

A second and much stronger cold front will sweep across Kansas Thursday night into Friday. While little to no rainfall is expected with the front, temperatures will tumble into the 50s and 60s on Friday. Factor in a gusty north wind, clouds/drizzle, and Friday will definitely feel like fall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind: S 5-15. High: 87.

Tonight: Isolated showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 82.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 85. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 60. Mostly cloudy, sprinkles/drizzle; breezy and much cooler.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 67. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 77. Mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com