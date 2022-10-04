Where’s Shane? Wichita Advanced Learning Library

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s always a ton to do at the Wichita Advanced Learning Library.

Coming up this weekend is Tech Day, an event that will feature lots of hands-on tech opportunities including 3D printers and VR headsets!

You can find more information at www.wichitalibrary.org/events.

