Wichita man arrested for child sex crimes in upstate NY

New York State Police confirm the arrest of 41-year-old Daniel Goodell, of Wichita, in connection with sex crimes in upstate New York.(New York State Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New York State Police confirmed an investigation led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Wichita man in connection with sex crimes reported in upstate New York.

New York State Police said charges against Daniel L. Goodell include 12 counts of sexual abuse, 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of sexual conduct with a child. Police said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation said between 2019 and 2021, it received two complaints involving children possibly being sexually abused.

Police said Goodell moved to before the investigation began. Police said on Saturday, Sept. 30, he was extradited from Kansas to Genesee County (NY).

