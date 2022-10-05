Andover football players help cleaning crew after win at Eisenhower

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the state’s best games last Friday ended with Andover eking out a 27-25 win at Eisenhower in Goddard. But it’s what members of the Andover High School football team did after the game that stood out for all the right reasons.

After the win, a group of Andover players noticed the cleaning crew in the stands, picking up trash. That crew included some students. Without hesitation, the group of Andover football players jumped in to help, shortening a typically two-hour job to about 45 minutes.

“It helped our crew tremendously and they did it without asking. They did it without any kind of ‘thank you’ at the time because most people left,” said Goddard, USD 265 Athletic Director Tony Douglas.

Douglas said Eisenhower students are inspired to help with cleanup after games home and away.

The post-game effort from Andover football players is an example of how character can go a long way.

“We want to recognize them and make sure they’re appreciated and know they school you beat 25-27 appreciates the fact you stayed around and helped our people do the right thing and clean up the mess,” Douglas said.

In a note to Andover High School and the team, Goddard Public Schools Director of Facilities J.R. Miller expressed his gratitude as the group of 10 to 15 Andover players began the postgame volunteer effort by helping him.

“After the game, 10 to 15 of your football players were walking back to the team bus. They decided to stop and help a guy pick up trash left scattered across the ground after the event,” Miller said. “They didn’t just pick up a piece or two. They kept going. Soon, two or three turned into a small army of help. In a blink of an eye that area was picked up and the bag was full. Obviously they had no idea the guy they were helping was me, the director of facilities, helping clean up for the next day’s events because we were short on staff. I would definitely nominate those young men for helmet stickers I cannot express my gratitude or how impressed I was with your team’s actions enough. It speaks volumes to your climate and culture of your students, staff, school and community.”

