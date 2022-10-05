Ascension Via Christi St. Francis nurses petition to unionize

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
By KWCH Staff
Oct. 5, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nurses from Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Monday signed a petition to create a union in Wichita.

The petition was filed through the National Labor Relations Board and signed by the National Nurses Organizing Committee - Missouri & Kansas/National Nurses United and an employer at Via Christi.

If approved, the union would include 625 employees at the hospital including all full-time, regular part-time, and per diem registered nurses.

