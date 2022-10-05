Building You: Jocelyn Galicia Powell of 2U Auto

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now.

Jocelyn Galicia Powell is the owner and operator of 2U Auto, a mobile detailing company in Wichita.

“We come to wherever your car is parked to detail it inside and out,” said Powell.

On average, her team at 2U Auto cleans between 300 to 400 vehicles per month.

She is hiring two detailers and will pay $17 per hour. She is looking for, “somebody who will bring the same energy that we do into car cleaning. Get excited about it.”

This 25-year-old graduate of entrepreneurship from Wichita State University started her first business as a freshman in college. Now, she is also a co-owner of The Outpost at Cheney Lake.

“Really proud to be a woman-owned, Latina run business. It makes me feel like I’m breaking a ceiling for the next generation,” said Powell.

Powell is involved with the local organization, NXTUS, which assists entrepreneurs in Wichita.

“NXTUS is an entrepreneurial support organization. We’re a 501(c)3 charitable organization whose mission is to help entrepreneurs build companies of significance,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, executive director of NXTUS. “We organize programming for growth minded entrepreneurs, like Jocelyn, and help them grow their business.”

NXTUS is hosting the second annual Wichita Startup Week, October 10-14.

