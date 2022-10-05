Cold air coming to Kansas

Frost possible for some by Friday morning
Cold front coming
Cold front coming(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a mostly grey day but expect clearing skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40′s out west and 50′s through south central Kansas as lighter north winds prevail.

Thursday we’ve got mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for one last day before a strong cold front drops from Canada into Kansas Thursday night.

By Friday morning frost will be possible in north west Kansas. Highs Friday look to stay around 10-15° below average statewide. This fronts main focus is the cooler air but some light rain is possible as it moves south. Showers could set up Friday evening from Hays to Salina and then drift southeast toward Wichita by midnight. Rain totals will stay in the trace to 0.25′' range.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear; cool. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 55

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 83.

Fri: Low: 51. High: 64. Mostly cloudy and much cooler, sprinkles/drizzle late.

Sat: Low: 44. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 77. Mostly sunny, mild.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 79. Partly cloudy and breezy. Evening showers.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 81. Partly cloudy and windy.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 85. Partly cloudy and windy. Evening showers.

