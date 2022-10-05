Historic Delano to discontinue annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

2016 St. Patrick's Day parade
2016 St. Patrick's Day parade(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 14 years of celebrating, Historic Delano announced Tuesday that it will no longer host the Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade was first canceled in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Since then, we have canceled the parade each year,” said Historic Delano representative, Cameron Lawrence. “This was because each time the parade came around to plan, there was new uncertainty with whatever information had been circulating at that time. Attendance, sponsorships, and public opinion were unpredictable.”

Lawrence said over time he and his team’s lives and passions have changed. He thanked the community and his grandmother, Nancy, for her work with the parade over the years.

