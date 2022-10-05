Derby teen has close call when board goes through windshield

An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her jeep's windshield.(Michelle Covey)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old in Derby had a close call Tuesday afternoon when a board somehow fell off of a truck and impaled her jeep’s windshield. The teen said she was driving home from school when a small car in front of her jeep swerved. She also swerved and said the next thing she knew, there was a piece of wood in her windshield.

The teen said she never saw the truck carrying the wood. The 18-year-old’s mother shared the photo on social media and said her daughter “is shaken up but physically OK.” She said another motorist stopped to check on her daughter after witnessing the freak accident.

