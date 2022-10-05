Ford County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for rape suspect

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ford County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in its search for a man wanted for rape and aggravated burglary.

Julio Roberto Castro-Cuin, 29, stands about 5′4 and weighs about 140 pounds a description from the sheriff’s office said. He has brown eyes and black hair. The sheriff’s office said Castro-Cuin has aliases of Julio Castro (connected with a different date of birth) and Luis Carlos Miramontes.

Anyone with information on Castro-Cuin or where he could be should call the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501. Anyone wanting to leave an anonymous tip connected with this case can do so here: http://www.fordcounty.net/464/Submit-A-Tip.

