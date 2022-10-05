Highway 56 reopens near McPherson following morning rollover

Highway 56 is closed in McPherson County due to a semi rollover with hazardous materials.
Highway 56 is closed in McPherson County due to a semi rollover with hazardous materials.(McPherson Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Highway 56 has reopened in McPherson County after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials rolled early this morning.

The accident happened around 3:36 a.m. at 10th Ave and Highway 56, west of McPherson.

The McPherson Fire Department closed the highway for several hours while crews worked to transfer contents from the tractor-trailer. Traffic was detoured during the mitigation process.

