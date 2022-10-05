Holiday Galleria to benefit Wichita Children’s Home’s Baby Mobile

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In two days, the Junior League of Wichita will host its biggest annual fundraiser, Holiday Galleria, an event that raises funds for organizations helping children and families.

Junior League advocates for the prevention of child abuse, creating a program called, “Two Lives at a Time,” which helps both parents and children.

“We were teaching the Love Notes curriculum with partner schools. It had the flagship Baby Mobile, which still drives around town, Wichita today,” said Junior League of Wichita member Nicole Easton.

The Baby Mobile provides resources like milk and diapers to mothers. It’s now a program within the Wichita Children’s Home.

“It was fun launching that concept with the Junior League because the Junior League is a group of engaged women that have servant hearts‚” said Wichita Children’s Home CEO Debbie Kennedy.

The Junior League of Wichita committed $150,000 to launch the Baby Mobile program.

“Baby Mobile is definitely one of my favorites,” said Holiday Galleria chair Stephanie McCurdy. “We launched the Baby Mobile in 2017 at Holiday Galleria. It was the first time anyone had seen the van when it rolled right into Century II. The Baby Mobile was really set up to help moms and babies whenever they couldn’t necessarily go out and get the items that they may need.”

If you’re interested in supporting the Junior League of Wichita and its mission to fund programs like the Baby Mobile, attending Holiday Galleria is a great start. The event takes place October 6-8, 2022 at Century II Expo Hall in downtown Wichita, Kansas. Find details on tickets and times here: https://www.kwch.com/2022/10/04/junior-league-wichita-host-holiday-galleria-this-weekend/

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com